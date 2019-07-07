NBA Summer League: Perrantes, Robinson duel in the desert

UVA alum London Perrantes faced Virginia Tech alum Justin Robinson in NBA Summer League action Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Robinson, and his Washington Wizards, got the better of the matchup, in an 84-79 win over Perrantes and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Robinson had 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting and three assists in 25 minutes in the win.

Perrantes got the start for New Orleans, and had six points and seven assists in 32 minutes, but was just 1-for-6 from the field.

The last time the two faced each other was in the 2017 season. Perrantes had 22 points to Robinson’s seven in an 80-78 double-overtime loss to Tech in February, and 18 points to Robinson’s 11 in a 71-48 win over the Hokies in January.

Robinson got the start in the second UVA-Tech matchup of his freshman season, in 2016, a 67-49 ‘Hoos win, in which Robinson had 16 points and Perrantes had 15 for UVA.

Perrantes, a 2017 UVA alum, split his 2017-2018 season with Cleveland and the G-League before spending the 2018-2019 season in France.

Robinson led Virginia Tech to the Sweet Sixteen this past March.

Story by Chris Graham

