National Voter Registration Day: Checklist to make sure your vote counts in Virginia
Today is National Voter Registration Day. UpVote Virginia provided three things to do today in honor of the recognition.
- Register to vote or confirm your existing registration.
- Check your district. This is the first election with new district maps. Make sure you know what Congressional district you are in, what local ward or precinct you are in and where you vote. It may be different than the last time you voted.
- Make a plan. Learn all the ways you can cast your ballot on or before election day and vote early if you choose.
Learn more at https://upvoteva.org/civic-engagement