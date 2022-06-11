Nashville Sounds snap Norfolk Tides winning streak with 7-0 win

The Norfolk Tides (29-29) was shutout by Nashville Sounds (35-22), 7-0, on Friday at First Horizon Park. The loss snapped the Tides four-game winning streak.

The Sounds scored first with two runs in the first inning. Tyler White knocked in the first run in on RBI single. Weston Wilson followed with an RBI single himself. One more run scored for the Sounds in the second on an RBI single by Corey Ray, putting Nashville up, 3-0.

DL Hall allowed all of those runs for the Tides, but two were unearned. He lasted 4.2 innings, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out eight. He threw 82 pitches, with 52 for strikes.

Four more runs scored in the bottom of the sixth for the Tides. With the bases loaded, Jonathan Davis roped a three-run triple. He then scored on a fielder’s choice, where he barely beat the ball home on a groundout with the infield in. Nashville led, 7-0, after six, which ended up being the final score.

Game five of the series is tomorrow night at 8:05 p.m. ET, with RHP Spenser Watkins making his Tides debut of 2022. He will face his counterpart RHP Dylan File (2-2, 4.11), who’s starting for the Sounds.

