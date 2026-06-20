Special Olympics Virginia headed to 2026 Special Olympics USA Games

Special Olympics Virginia departed on Friday to begin its journey to Minneapolis for the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games.

The Virginia delegation of 57 athletes competing in Athletics, Unified Athletics, Bocce, Bowling, Flag Football, Golf, Pickleball, Powerlifting, Swimming, Tennis, and Volleyball, supported by Unified Partners, coaches, and staff dedicated to making the journey to Minneapolis a success.

Whether you are watching from home, cheering from a community gathering, or following along on your phone, there are many ways to support Virginia’s athletes as they compete on the national stage.

The Games will be broadcast nationally on ESPN+ and on the ESPN App, giving fans across Virginia the chance to watch their athletes compete live. Special Olympics Virginia encourages fans to visit its website and follow its social media channels throughout the week for real-time results, highlights, photos, and athlete stories from every sport.

Follow Team Virginia

Meet the Team: specialolympicsva.org/meet-the-team

About the USA Games: specialolympicsva.org/sports/team-virginia/about-the-games

Conner’s World Documentary: specialolympicsva.org/conners-world

2026 USA Games Official Site: 2026specialolympicsusagames.org

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