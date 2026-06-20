Donate
Donate
Home Special Olympics Virginia headed to 2026 Special Olympics USA Games
Etc.

Special Olympics Virginia headed to 2026 Special Olympics USA Games

Staff/Wire Report
Published date:
special olympics
© Artbotics/Adobe Stock

Special Olympics Virginia departed on Friday to begin its journey to Minneapolis for the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games.

The Virginia delegation of 57 athletes competing in Athletics, Unified Athletics, Bocce, Bowling, Flag Football, Golf, Pickleball, Powerlifting, Swimming, Tennis, and Volleyball, supported by Unified Partners, coaches, and staff dedicated to making the journey to Minneapolis a success.

Whether you are watching from home, cheering from a community gathering, or following along on your phone, there are many ways to support Virginia’s athletes as they compete on the national stage.

The Games will be broadcast nationally on ESPN+ and on the ESPN App, giving fans across Virginia the chance to watch their athletes compete live. Special Olympics Virginia encourages fans to visit its website and follow its social media channels throughout the week for real-time results, highlights, photos, and athlete stories from every sport.

Follow Team Virginia

Support AFP




Staff/Wire Report

Staff/Wire Report

ICYMI

1 A year-old report highlighted concerns inside the ACPD: Why is this presented as breaking news?
2 Gov. Spanberger announces compromise on retail weed, eyes 2027 rollout
3 Albemarle County schools leader resigns as division deals with fallout from child sex arrests
4 Waynesboro Police still mum on vehicle break-ins: Protecting the shield?
5 Rockingham County: Effort ongoing to reintroduce the American chestnut to the Valley

Latest News

justin verlander
Baseball

Goochland native, ODU alum Justin Verlander back on IL with hamstring injury

Chris Graham
police court law
Local

Greene County: Former middle school teacher indicted in child sex case

Chris Graham

Another local school teacher is facing a child sex charge, this time in Greene County.

phone handcuffs arrest photograph camera spying
Local, Politics

Arrests in Harrisonburg prostitution case made at home of City Council member

Chris Graham

Turns out that the arrests announced by Harrisonburg Police in an underage prostitution case were made at the home of Harrisonburg City Councilwoman Monica Robinson, and that three of the arrests in the case involve family members.

two faces of ben cline
Politics, Virginia

Ben Cline is against Medicare fraud, except when it’s done by Republicans

Chris Graham
dustin griffin
Local

Augusta County: To insure transparency in the Dustin Griffin case, the prosecutor needs to step aside

Chris Graham
business money
Local

Waynesboro: Call from bank leads to two arrests in fraud case; additional victims possible

Staff/Wire Report
uva football
Football

UVA Football: Academic schools matchup with Vanderbilt on the schedule

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status