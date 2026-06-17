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Home Great Scots! Scotland World Cup fans are drinking Boston pubs, bars dry
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Great Scots! Scotland World Cup fans are drinking Boston pubs, bars dry

Chris Graham
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Photo: © master1305/stock.adobe.com

The Tartan Army, the organization of supporters of the Scotland national soccer team, has taken over Boston, and the fans in Beantown for the 2026 World Cup are apparently drinking the city dry.

“We’ve never seen anything like it,” Billy DeCain of the Sam Adams Boston Taproom told NBC Boston.

The taproom’s parent company, Boston Beer Co., said the bar ran out of its flagship Boston Lager over the four-weekend, on either side of the 38th-ranked Scottish national team’s 1-0 win over Haiti on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, the home of the NFL’s New England Patriots.

The Army drank four times (!) what the taproom normally keeps in stock for a four-day holiday weekend, per a press release.

Boston Beer Co. had to schedule an emergency delivery of beer on Saturday morning.

I hope you’re thinking like I am here – that this is friggin’ awesome.

“There are 20 beers on tap there, including many you can only get at the taproom, but they were basically only drinking Boston Lager. We’re adding extra deliveries this week to make sure we have enough,” the company said in the release.

The situation at The White Bull Tavern got desperate.

“All they had was Bud Light,” Scottish fan Dave Orr told NBC.

Which, that’s just unacceptable.

The next game for Scotland is Friday night, against Morocco, at Gillette Stadium.

Which means, the second four-day weekend has already begun.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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