Murder mystery event with author Katharine Schellman

New Dominion Bookshop in Charlottesville will host a book reading and signing with mystery author Katharine Schellman on Saturday, June 11, from 4-5 p.m.

Schellman will be reading from her new mystery novel, Last Call at the Nightingale, which will be released from Minotaur Books/Macmillan in early June.

This event will be free to attend and open to the public. The bookshop recommends arriving early for the best seating.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

About the book

First in a captivating Jazz Age mystery series from Schellman, Last Call at the Nightingale beckons readers into a darkly glamorous speakeasy where music, liquor, and secrets flow.

New York, 1924. Vivian Kelly’s days are filled with drudgery, from the tenement lodging she shares with her sister to the dress shop where she sews for hours every day.

But at night, she escapes to The Nightingale, an underground dance hall where illegal liquor flows and the band plays the Charleston with reckless excitement. With a bartender willing to slip her a free glass of champagne and friends who know the owner, Vivian can lose herself in the music. No one asks where she came from or how much money she has.

No one bats an eye if she flirts with men or women as long as she can keep up on the dance floor. At The Nightingale, Vivian forgets the dangers of Prohibition-era New York and finds a place that feels like home.

But then she discovers a body behind the club, and those dangers come knocking.

About the author

Schellman is a former actor, one-time political consultant, and current writer. Her debut novel, The Body in the Garden, was a Suspense Magazine Best Book of 2020 and led to her being named one of BookPage’s “16 Women to Watch.”

A graduate of the College of William & Mary, Katharine currently lives and writes in the mountains of Virginia in the company of her husband, children, and the many houseplants she keeps accidentally murdering.

