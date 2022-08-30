Motorcyclist killed in Richmond wrong-way crash
At approximately 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, Virginia State Police responded to the 1300 block of Cary Street in Richmond to investigate a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.
A 2019 Harley Davison 114 motorcycle was driving the wrong way on Cary Street when a 2013 Nissan Altima and a 2008 Lexus RX could not avoid striking it head-on.
The driver of the Harley, Scott A. Hasty, 63, of Richmond, died on the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.
The drivers of the Altima and the Lexus were not injured.
This crash remains under investigation.