Morris, Williams combine to shut out Phils

Akeel Morris and Ronnie Williams combined for a shutout as the Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Reading Figthin Phils, 1-0, on Saturday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (41-42) ended a three-game losing streak to the Fightin Phils (33-50) and threw their seventh shutout of the season.

Morris (Win, 2-0) threw six innings, allowing two hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Williams (Save, 1) threw the final nine outs, closing out the game with a 1-2-3 ninth.

The Flying Squirrels scored the game’s only run in the bottom of the fourth inning against Reading starter Adam Leverett (Loss, 0-5). David Villar doubled and later scored on an RBI single by Diego Rincones.

The Flying Squirrels and Fightin Phils conclude the six-game series on Sunday evening at The Diamond. Right-hander Matt Frisbee (4-1, 1.24) will start for Richmond, opposed by Reading right-hander Francisco Morales (2-9, 7.02)-

The Flying Squirrels celebrate all area youth baseball and softball teams with a limited edition Squirrel Tails Kids Club youth jersey giveaway (Youth sizes S-XL) presented by Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU while supplies last. Gates open at 4 p.m.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices.