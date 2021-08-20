Morris collects third straight W, Fabian brings in both runs in 2-1 Squirrels triumph

Published Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, 10:41 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Another strong start by Akeel Morris and a two-run swing by Sandro Fabian lifted the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 2-1 victory over the Erie SeaWolves Thursday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (46-47) pitching staff have held the SeaWolves (50-43) to five runs in the series and Richmond’s bullpen has allowed only one run (unearned) with 19 strikeouts.

Morris (Win, 4-0) tossed his third consecutive quality start after throwing 6.0 innings with five hits and one run allowed with seven strikeouts. It’s the fourth time that Morris has sizzled seven strikeouts with the Flying Squirrels.

Diego Rincones punched a leadoff double in the fourth inning against Erie starter Beau Brieske (Loss, 1-1) and David Villar followed with a walk. Sandro Fabian brought them home with a two-RBI double that was rocketed out to center field and put the Flying Squirrels ahead, 2-0.

In the top of the sixth, Dylan Rosa put the SeaWolves on the board with a solo homer to make it 2-1. It was Rosa’s second home run of the series.

Gerson Garabito worked 2.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen and struck out four of the seven batters he faced. Patrick Ruotolo (Save, 8) shut the door with three straight groundouts in the top of the ninth.

In his start for the SeaWolves, Brieske allowed two runs off three hits over 5.0 innings with a Double-A-high eight strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels take on the SeaWolves Friday with a first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Matt Frisbee (5-1, 2.35) will make the start for Richmond opposed by right-hander Reese Olson in his Double-A debut.

On Friday, the first 1,000 14 and younger can receive a green lucha libre wrestling mask featuring the Flying Squirrels’ Copa de la Diversión identity, Las Ardillas Voladoras. It is also Girl Scout Night at The Diamond where participants can earn a special Ardillas Voladoras Scout Night badge. It’s also Friday Happy Hour from 5:30-7:30 p.m. with two-dollar 12-ounce domestic beers at all concession stands as well as two-dollar fountain sodas at the Pepsi Fountain. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices.