Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Highland County next month

The Central Virginia Health District has announced the dates and locations of its first mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics, both of which will be in Highland County in June.

The mobile clinics will offer free COVID-19 vaccines for ages 18 and up in a series of smaller and more local clinics, primarily in rural and underserved areas where vaccine access can be challenging.

They are designed to reach unvaccinated Virginians at times and places that are closer and more convenient.

Details

Saturday, June 5, 1-6 p.m.

Highland Center, 61 Highland Center Drive, Monterey

Highland Center, 61 Highland Center Drive, Monterey Monday, June 7, 2-7 p.m.

Stonewall Ruritan Club, 67 Bullpasture River Road, McDowell

“CSHD is excited to partner with VDEM to offer these mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics,” said Laura Kornegay, M.D., director, Central Shenandoah Health District. “We encourage unvaccinated people to take advantage of these convenient clinics that will increase vaccine access in the hollers of our rural communities.”

These vendor-operated, mobile vaccination clinics will move from place to place to support local health department efforts in the Central Shenandoah Health District and across the state.

These mobile clinics will offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, thus eliminating the need for a mobile clinic to have to return to a particular area for second-dose shots.

For more information about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, please talk to your healthcare provider or visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/content/uploads/sites/191/2021/05/JJInformation.pdf.

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is safe and very effective in preventing death or severe illness from COVID-19,” said Dr. Kornegay. “It is also a great option for folks who are interested in a one-and-done vaccine where you won’t have to worry about scheduling a second dose.”

The Central Shenandoah Health District continues to work with other healthcare providers and partners to offer more mobile clinics in the community, with the goal of providing easy and convenient access to COVID vaccines, for every eligible resident.

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.

