Home Hanover County: Truck driver dead in early-morning accident on I-295
State News

Hanover County: Truck driver dead in early-morning accident on I-295

Chris Graham
Published date:
hanover county crash
Photo: Virginia State Police

A tractor-trailer driver is dead from injuries in an accident on I-295 northbound at the 27 mile marker in Hanover County on Sunday morning.

Virginia State Police responded to the scene at 4:49 a.m.

According to VSP, a tractor-trailer tanker transporting milk was traveling northbound when it ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a disabled, unoccupied vehicle on the shoulder.

The tractor-trailer then continued forward, breached the guardrail, and struck multiple trees.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene by Henrico Fire and Rescue.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin.

The two right northbound lanes remain closed and are expected to be closed for an undetermined period while crews work to clear the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

Support AFP

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Spotlight

1 UVA Football: The Chandler Morris legal situation played out as well as it could have
2 Augusta County doesn’t want to have to pay county employees what they’re owed
3 A local Kroger store banned a woman of color: Was it racial discrimination?
4 Split deepens in Perriello-Macy Sixth District primary race with new hire
5 A top-ranked Duke team, again, chokes away a game in March: That’s a shame

Latest News

luke combs uva
Local News

Poor traffic planning by UVA casts pall over Luke Combs ‘My Kinda Saturday Night’ show

Chris Graham
Craig Albernaz Baltimore Orioles
Baseball

New Baltimore Orioles manager has Valley League memories of Woodstock

David Driver

It has been 22 years since Craig Albernaz played in the Valley League. But the first-year manager of the Baltimore Orioles still recalls his host family.

iran
Politics

Donald Trump thinks a 15-point plan will end the war with Iran

Mel Gurtov

Iran rejected Donald Trump’s 15-point plan to end the war launched by the U.S. and Israel on Feb. 28  out of hand and has put forward its own plan, which the U.S. will surely reject.

augusta county map
Local News

Augusta County: Rezoning request on the schedule for April 22 BOS meeting

Chris Graham
soccer
NASCAR, Wrestling, Etc.

UPSL: Blue Ridge FC drops season opener to Lynchburg FC, 3-0

Chris Graham
uva basketball coach mox
Basketball

UVA Basketball: Everything you need to know about the dismissal of Coach Mox, what’s next

Chris Graham
softball
Baseball

UVA Softball: Dukes completes weekend sweep of ‘Hoos with 8-4 win

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status