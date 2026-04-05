Hanover County: Truck driver dead in early-morning accident on I-295

A tractor-trailer driver is dead from injuries in an accident on I-295 northbound at the 27 mile marker in Hanover County on Sunday morning.

Virginia State Police responded to the scene at 4:49 a.m.

According to VSP, a tractor-trailer tanker transporting milk was traveling northbound when it ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a disabled, unoccupied vehicle on the shoulder.

The tractor-trailer then continued forward, breached the guardrail, and struck multiple trees.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene by Henrico Fire and Rescue.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin.

The two right northbound lanes remain closed and are expected to be closed for an undetermined period while crews work to clear the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.