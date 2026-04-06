Home Lynchburg: School bus driver in custody after alleged strangulation of student
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Lynchburg: School bus driver in custody after alleged strangulation of student

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Updated:
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A school bus driver in Lynchburg allegedly assaulted a student and has been arrested and charged with strangulation and child neglect.

The child is safe and did not sustain life-threatening injuries in the March 30 incident, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

The bus driver, Effie Wynn, 73, of Lynchburg, was arrested on Saturday and is being held without bond. Her next court appearance on the two felonies is scheduled for Aug. 12.

Lynchburg Police responded to a report of a disorderly individual at Linkhorne Elementary School on March 30 at approximately 4:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers began an investigation that revealed the bus driver, Wynn, allegedly had assaulted a student on the bus while parked in the school parking lot.

LPD worked with Lynchburg City Schools and determined the student had been strangled during the encounter.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Officer Scruggs at (434) 485-2652.

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Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, Crystal Graham has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of "Virginia Tonight," a nightly TV news show, both broadcast on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television. You can reach her at [email protected]

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