Middle River Regional Jail transfers inmates to VADOC

Published Saturday, Mar. 26, 2022, 9:53 am

(© methaphum – stock.adobe.com)

The Middle River Regional Jail reported Friday that it has transferred 166 state-responsible inmates to the Virginia Department of Corrections this week.

State-responsible inmates are inmates that have been sentenced to prison and have been waiting at MRRJ to be transferred.

The regional jail has transferred a total of 238 inmates to VADOC since January.

According to a press release, MRRJ has not been notified of any additional transfer of inmates to VADOC in the near future.

The current MRRJ in-house inmate count is 619 with an additional 23 inmates on home electronic incarceration and 62 boarded at three separate regional jails as a population management tool.

Over the next few weeks, jail administrators will assess whether some or all of those inmates can be returned to MRRJ custody, per the release.


