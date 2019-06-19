Metalsa Structural Products to invest $6.4M to expand Roanoke manufacturing operation

Metalsa Structural Products, Inc., an automotive solutions provider, will invest $6.4 million to expand its Roanoke manufacturing operation in Botetourt County.

Virginia successfully competed with Mexico for the project, which will create 25 new jobs.

“Manufacturing continues to gain momentum in Virginia due to the success of strong corporate partners like Metalsa Structural Products,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “This booming industry sector offers high-quality jobs and upward mobility to employees, and my administration remains committed to supporting Virginia’s new and expanding manufacturers and the workforce that allows it to thrive in our Commonwealth. We thank the company for reinvesting in Botetourt County and look forward to maintaining this partnership for years to come.”

Founded in 1956, Metalsa operates as a subsidiary of Grupo Proeza, a private company headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, and employs more than 13,500 workers globally. The company manufactures structural components for the light and commercial vehicle industry. Its product list includes chassis frames, cross members, suspension modules, fuel systems, and body structural stampings and assemblies for passenger cars and light trucks, as well as chassis frames and side rails for heavy trucks and buses. Metalsa is an international company with a presence in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. Metalsa-Roanoke currently employs over 230 workers at its Botetourt County facility and will expand to meet an increase in demand from its commercial vehicle customers.

“The Roanoke Region has emerged as a hub for manufacturers from around the globe, and we are thrilled to see the positive trend continue with Metalsa Structural Products’ newest investment in Botetourt County,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The company’s decision to expand demonstrates the value of the region’s competitive operating costs and strategic access to national and global markets. We are confident that Metalsa will continue to thrive from its home in the Commonwealth.”

“In the spirit of collaboration, we thank the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, Botetourt County, and the Roanoke Regional Partnership for this opportunity of economic growth,” said Gustavo Andrés, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer at Metalsa. “Our expansion is significant because it allows us to support our customer’s growing business and meet their demands while also supporting the growth of our community.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Botetourt County and the Roanoke Regional Partnership to secure the project for Virginia and will support Metalsa’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing technological change in order to support employee training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for its citizens.

“We congratulate Metalsa for its expansion in Botetourt County,” said Dr. Mac Scothorn, Vice Chair of the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors. “We are certainly benefitting from Metalsa’s continued investments in our community and in our regional workforce.”

“Congratulations to Metalsa on its expansion, and I wish the company much continued success,” said Sen. Stephen Newman. “We are delighted that Metalsa is contributing to our nation’s strong economy and reaping the benefits of doing business in Virginia and having such a talented and dedicated workforce in Botetourt County.”

“Metalsa’s expansion is great news for the Roanoke Valley,” said Del. Chris Head. “I’m pleased with the steps we’ve taken at our schools and universities to create a willing and capable workforce to bring economic development to our part of the state.”

