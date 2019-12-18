McEachin donates 200 books to Highland Springs High School library
Congressman A. Donald McEachin, D-Va., visited Highland Springs High School in Henrico County this week to donate 200 new books from the Library of Congress to the school library.
He was joined by elected senior class officers, school librarians Kimberly Paige and Adrienne Coffey, school principal Ken White, and Henrico Board of Supervisors members John Montgomery and Alicia Atkins.
“I am always pleased to visit the schools in our district and speak with students and faculty there,” said Congressman McEachin. “Today’s visit was extra special because I was able to bring 200 brand new books donated from the Library of Congress for students to check out. I hope that the students will enjoy these new additions to their library.”
Congressman McEachin has donated books from the Library of Congress to schools and public libraries in Henrico, Chesterfield, Prince George, Hopewell, Petersburg and Surry.
