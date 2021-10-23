McEachin congratulates Angel in Adoption honoree

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (D-VA-04) congratulated Angel in Adoption honoree Adalay Wilson for her extraordinary contributions to promote strong adoption, permanency, and child welfare programs within the Fourth District.

Wilson is the Chief Program Officer of United Methodist Family Services, a Richmond-based nonprofit that seeks to create significant, positive change and address pressing social challenges.

Each year, the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute honors individuals and organizations across the nation who have demonstrated a commitment to improving the lives of children in need of permanent, loving homes through the Angel in Adoption Program.

“I am grateful that such altruistic and passionate people, like Ms. Wilson, live in Virginia’s Fourth and contribute so much to our communities and its members,” McEachin said. “I was pleased to speak with her and congratulate her on receiving this distinguished recognition as one of CCAI’s Angels in Adoption. Adalay is truly making a difference in the lives of children and families across the Commonwealth and continues to show the positive difference adoption makes in the life of a child.”

