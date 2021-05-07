McEachin applauds Biden plan to preserve 30 percent of American land, water by 2030

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) is applauding President Biden’s Conserving and Restoring America the Beautiful report which lays out a plan to protect 30 percent of US lands and waters by 2030.

This plan promises an inclusive way to address the climate crisis, the degradation of land and expand equitable access to nature.

“This plan is a critical opportunity for Americans to come together to preserve our unique landscapes, address climate change, and preserve natural flora and fauna,” McEachin said. “It’s also a step to help to make sure that our beautiful natural lands are accessible to all Americans.

“By providing necessary leadership, the Biden administration will help support local land conservation efforts. To achieve this, the Administration has committed to working with local experts, outdoorsmen, tribal leaders, farmers, ranchers and all Americans who love and appreciate our natural heritage. I’m very excited about this effort and the remarkable improvements we can make in less than a decade in order to save our natural lands for future generations.”

