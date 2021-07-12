Massanutten Resort announces Community Service Committee

Massanutten Resort announced the creation of a new Community Service Committee Charter that kicks off this summer.

The committee will serve to bring volunteer opportunities for resort employees to reach out and connect with the local community. These newfound connections will allow resort employees to offer support and guidance to enhance the impact, awareness, and overall experience for both the volunteer and receiving organizations in the area.

“We hope this new committee will not only assist our local area non-profits and businesses, but also better spread awareness that Massanutten isn’t just a four-season resort but also a local area partner and neighbor available to those who are in search of volunteers and event help,” said Sarah Elson, committee co-chair and director of business relations at Massanutten Resort.

To nominate a non-profit or to reach to the Committee about possible partnerships, please fill out this form: app.smartsheet.com/b/form/1c5ca185b8eb437ebc744bf011e8a4e1.

Some of the main goals surrounding this year’s committee agenda include; supporting two to three community outreach events, holding onsite community service initiatives such as clean-up days, along with developing an information hub of useful volunteer opportunities and “how-to” resources for employees alongside the community.

Committee Members include:

Matthias Smith, General Manager

Sarah Elson & Morgan Mowbray, Business Relations

Brett Mowbray, Golf Operations

Cody Callahan & Amy Weakley, Physical Plant

Dustin Kephart, Aquatics

Lori Stephens, Inventory Yield

To stay up to date with the latest information on Massanutten’s Community Service Committee, visit massresort.com/about/community/caring-for-our-community/.