Magnaghi Aeronautica (MA Group) is paving the way for a greener aerospace industry

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has the goal to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in the industry by the year of 2050. In order to meet this goal, the entity has recently revealed its Aviation Climate Action Plan, which is focused on identifying the most significant contributors to GHG emissions in the United States, as well as more efficient engines and sustainable aviation fuels to be pursued. It is in a moment like this that a company made in Italy could pave the way for a greener aerospace industry.

In a market dominated by multinational enterprises, Magnaghi Aeronautica is an Italian company that stands out for its quality in the design, certification, production and subsequent marketing of landing gear systems, equipment, hydraulic, and electronic systems for aerospace use. According to Paolo Graziano, CEO and president of the company, it is the resourcefulness typical of Italians, the technical skills and technological research that allows MA Group to compete with enormously larger American or Chinese companies.

For the past years, Magnaghi Aeronautica (MA Group) has been constantly working to follow the environmental agenda. For Graziano, this is no longer a choice, but a duty that every company should have in their pipeline. “Committing to safeguarding the planet means respecting future generations by giving them a healthy ecosystem,” claims the CEO, adding that the MA Group Landing Green project was created exactly for that reason.

The MA Group Landing Green project includes a series of initiatives aimed at improving recycling processes, reuse and energy saving, as well as making the concept of sustainability fit the company’s operability at all ends. “It is also in the field of research and development that we try to find innovative solutions and technologies that are as ‘green’ as possible”, adds Graziano by mentioning how these solutions are being applied to trolleys. “We will probably also produce trolleys for fully electric aircraft, therefore totally sustainable and technologically advanced.”

In 2022, the MA Group decided to add sustainability to their balance sheet so this could definitely be marked as an important indicator. After all, these actions and projects that are being implemented deserve special attention and the company is happy to share the news with their employees and customers. “It is the ability to adapt, to find quick solutions, to respond quickly to customer requests that allows us to be competitive,” concludes Graziano.

More recently, Magnaghi Aeronautica has also received an award recognition as Top Employer 2022 in Italy, which shows that the company is also paying close attention to the wellbeing of its employees. “Technology without the competence of the technicians to supervise it is useless. We not only have engineering technologies and processes that represent the state of the art in our sector, but also highly qualified technicians, whom I know perfectly well and who have my absolute trust,” tells the CEO.

And as a consequence of its remarkable work, the Neapolitan company has recently signed an agreement with Lockheed Martin Sikorsky-Boeing to provide fully integrated landing gear systems for the DEFIANT X® helicopter, consisting of the nose and main landing gear, tail bumper assembly, extension/retraction system along with wheels and brakes. According to Graziano, this agreement marks a significant evolution in MA’s Group global landing gear solutions, as it is granted access to advanced developments in the U.S. defense market.

Magnaghi is the core of MA Group, synonymous with excellence in the aeronautical sector. From its creation, in 1936, to today, the company has conquered the international market, becoming partners with some of the most important aircraft manufacturers in the world. With offices in Italy, United States and Brazil, MA Group’s revenue has increased from €19m to €91m in the past 20 years.

Story by Lidia Zuin

