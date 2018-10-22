Mad About U: History of University Hall available on Amazon for just $5.99!

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Mad About U: Four Decades of at University Hall is a comprehensive book covering the players, coaches and memories of University Hall at the University of Virginia. Join us as we look back at the memories from more than 40 years in U Hall. From Barry Parkhill’s last-second shot to help Virginia knock off No. 2 South Carolina to the struggles faced by coaches Barbara Kelly and Dan Bonner in the early years of UVa. women’s basketball to the excitement of the early 1980s in the House that Ralph Built to the move to JPJ – it’s all here.

We’ve talked to players, coaches and fans, including Terry Holland, Debbie Ryan, Jeff Lamp, Heather and Heidi Burge, Mac McDonald, Wally Walker, Dawn Staley, Jeff Jones, Richard Morgan, Dan Bonner, Bryant Stith, Wendy Palmer, Bobby and Ricky Stokes, Val Ackerman, Gus Gerard, Craig Littlepage and many more.

The book is available for just $5.99 on Amazon.

Related

Books from AFP

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment