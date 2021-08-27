Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Aug. 30-Sept. 3

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District in the coming week. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various activities throughout the district. Activities will include, but are not limited to bridge/guardrail maintenance, pavement marking, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Amherst County:

Route 29 Bus (Lakeside Dr-Woodys Lake Rd) – Sidewalk work. Lane closures/delays. Est comp. 11/21.

Route 681 – Bridge rehab through September 24, 2021. One 10’6” lane controlled by signal.

Route 778, Lowesville Rd – One lane controlled by temp. signal through Sept 17 for bridge repairs.

Appomattox County:

Route 460 (707—Prince Edward line) – Widen shoulders, install rumble strips. Est. comp. – Nov 2021.

Buckingham County:

Route 60/15– Crew will work signals.

Route 636/15 – Turn lane project. Fixed completion October 15, 2021.

Campbell County:

Route 29 N over NSRR, near airport – Bridge and approach work; est. comp. May 2023.

Route 29 S (683- Co. line), 29 N (. Co. line- 699) – Pruning/small tree removal. Est. comp 9/25. Lane, shoulder closures.

Route 29 near Altavista – Crews will perform sign maintenance.

Route 460 W (793-Concord Turnpike) and 501 (605-1116) – Milling and paving is underway.

Charlotte County:

Route 616 – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.

Route 746 (40 to Halifax/Charlotte line) – Crew will paint long lines.

Cumberland County:

Halifax County:

Route 96 (501-NC line) – Crew will paint long lines.

Route 360 and other routes – Litter pick up may result in delays. Be alert to presence of crew.

Routes 501 & 610 – Passing lane project. Use caution during changing road conditions & traffic pattern. 35 mph at all times during construction. Route 610 connections to 501 closed; one-way detour via Route 610/643 estimated to begin Sept. Fixed completion- May 5, 2023.

Route 626 – Alignment improvements. Estimated completion – October 8, 2021.

Route 954, Volens AHQ – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.

Lynchburg:

Route 29/460 (Campbell Ave–Concord Turnpike) – Bridge replacement. Northbound 29/eastbound 460 speed limit 45 mph. Lane closures changes in traffic pattern likely. Completion July 31, 2023.

Nelson County:

Route 6– Bridge project. 11′ width restriction on Route 6 W at bridge. Westbound traffic only on Route 6 bet. US 29 & Tidbit Trail. Signs, message boards will assist. Est completion-October 2021.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29, Rondo AHQ – Crew will mow and boom axe.

Route 29 N over Banister River – One lane, 15’ in width.

Route 58 and other routes – Litter pick up may result in delays. Be alert to presence of crew.

Route 669, Melon Road – Closed for pipe replacement. Detour via 669, 603, 668, 640 & 669.

Route 686 over Georges Creek – Weight limit reduced to 27 tons for 2+ axles/40 tons for 3+ axles.

Route 686 (640-1084) – Closed until 11/5 for bridge replacement. Detour via 640, 682 to 686.

Route 786, Snowberry Rd (785-799) – Road closed 9/13-10/22/21 for culvert replacement. Detour via Route 786, 785, 605, 799 back to 786.

Route 794, Gretna AHQ – Closed 8 am- 5 pm each day, 8/19-9/15 for shoulder widening. Detour via 794, 790, 797, 649 to 794.

Route 1324, Gretna AHQ – Crew will replace mainline pipe.

Prince Edward County:

Route 15/692 roundabout – Construction. Fixed comp. Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 604– Pavement and shoulder widening.

