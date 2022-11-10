Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
lunenburg county authorities leading search for missing teen
News

Lunenburg County: Authorities leading search for missing teen

Chris Graham
Published:
cion carroll
Image: The Aware Foundation

The Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 17-year-old Cion Jere Carroll (“CC”).

He was last seen on Nov. 2 around 10 p.m. at his residence near Poorhouse Road in Kenbridge.

Carroll was possibly wearing an olive green hoodie, navy sweatpants with orange stripes on the sides & white tennis shoes. CC also has a tattoo with his mom’s name, “Tiffany.”

He is 5’9”, 155 pounds, with black hair and light brown eyes.

If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office at (434)-696-4452, or dial 9-1-1.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

central shenandoah health district

Health department closed in Waynesboro but mobile clinic to offer select services
Crystal Graham

Waynesboro: Two people arrested on drug, firearms charges
Chris Graham

The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Alysha Harlow, 25, and Damien Terry, 19, both of Waynesboro, stemming from a narcotics investigation. 

Hokes in the NFL: How Virginia Tech Football alums did in Week 9
Roger Gonzalez

Virginia Tech Football has a rich history of players in the NFL from the days of Bruce Smith to the more recent times with students like Tremaine Edmunds, Christian Darrisaw and more.

joey logano 2022 nascar cup series title

Podcast: Joey Logano rides his way to another NASCAR Cup Series title
Chris Graham
college football NIL
,

Radio: Chris Graham talks CFP, college hoops, AEW on ‘Mark Moses Show’
Chris Graham
your vote matters
,

Video: #TeamAFP breaks down local, state and national midterm elections
Chris Graham
wildlife center of virginia

Wildlife Center of Virginia turns 40; video launching tonight to mark anniversary
Crystal Graham