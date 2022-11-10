Lunenburg County: Authorities leading search for missing teen

The Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 17-year-old Cion Jere Carroll (“CC”).

He was last seen on Nov. 2 around 10 p.m. at his residence near Poorhouse Road in Kenbridge.

Carroll was possibly wearing an olive green hoodie, navy sweatpants with orange stripes on the sides & white tennis shoes. CC also has a tattoo with his mom’s name, “Tiffany.”

He is 5’9”, 155 pounds, with black hair and light brown eyes.

If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office at (434)-696-4452, or dial 9-1-1.