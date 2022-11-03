Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
los lobos brings mexican folk music to paramount theater in charlottesville
Culture

Los Lobos brings Mexican folk music to Paramount Theater in Charlottesville

Crystal Graham
Published:

the paramount theaterThe Paramount Theater presents Los Lobos performing live on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Los Lobos began in 1973, 50 years ago next year, when David Hidalgo (vocals, guitar, and pretty much anything with strings), Louie Perez (drums, vocals, guitar), Cesar Rosas (vocals, guitar) and Conrad Lozano (bass, vocals, guitarrón) earned their stripes playing revved-up versions of Mexican folk music in restaurants and at parties.

The band evolved in the 1980s as it tapped into L.A.’s burgeoning punk and college rock scenes. They were soon sharing bills with bands like the Circle Jerks, Public Image Ltd., and the Blasters, whose saxophonist, Steve Berlin, would eventually leave the group to join Los Lobos in 1984.

Los Lobos enjoyed critical success, winning the Grammy for Best Mexican-American Performance for “Anselma” from its 1983 EP. A year later, the group released its full-length, major-label debut, “How Will the Wolf Survive?” Co-produced by Berlin and T Bone Burnett, the album was a college rock sensation that helped Los Lobos tie with Bruce Springsteen as Rolling Stone’s Artist of the Year.

A major turning point came in 1987 with the release of the Ritchie Valens biopic, “La Bamba.” The quintet’s cover of Valens’ signature song topped the charts in the U.S. and the U.K.

Tickets range in price from $39.75 to $69.75.

Tickets are on sale now at www.theparamount.net 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

black bears

Virtual Ivy Talk to discuss Virginia black bears, spread of mange
Crystal Graham
VT dog behavior course

Animal behavior course helps Virginia Tech students discover what dogs tell us without words
NewsDesk

The “Paw Patrol” and other animated dogs may be able to speak fluent English, but in real life, dogs communicate to us with more subtle behavioral cues. 

TikTok

Drivers for human trafficking recruited on social media platforms
Rebecca Barnabi

Federal and local law enforcement are reporting an uptick in recruiting of drivers for human smuggling operations via social media.

Augusta County
,

Augusta County Courthouse: The $80 million (or $104 million) question
Chris Graham
farmer stress

Farmers in crisis: AgriStress Helpline provides mental health support, aims to reduce suicide
NewsDesk

Bet On The Breeders Cup In Tennessee | TN Sports Betting Sites For Horse Racing
Olly Taliku
Bet On The Breeders Cup In NV | Nevada Sports Betting Sites For Horse Racing

Bet On The Breeders Cup In SD | South Dakota Sports Betting Sites For Horse Racing
Olly Taliku