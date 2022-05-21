Longwood wraps season with doubleheader loss to Charleston Southern

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers swept Friday’s doubleheader and weekend series with a pair of wins over the Longwood Lancers.

Ryan Waldschmidt led the Buccaneers (21-28, 13-11) offense on the day with five hits in six at-bats and added four walks. The Charleston Southern offense as a whole had 33 hits.

Jack Schnell wrapped up his Longwood career with a four RBI-day and an opposite field homerun in game one. The Lancers offense had 20 hits on the day.

“This is just the beginning,” commented head coach Chad Oxendine on his first season as the head coach of Longwood baseball. “We had a lot of highs and a lot of lows. The back third of the season I felt like we just didn’t really play well and we had to keep going back to the drawing board and figure out what happened. I’d like to thank all of the administration, the players, my staff, man what an unbelievable first year as a head coach.”

“I told the guys, Jack Schnell embodies what Longwood baseball is about,” further commented Oxendine on his lone senior this season, Jack Schnell. “He does everything right and he is a grinder. He’s the first guy at the field everyday and the last one to leave. A yes sir, no sir kind of guy and he’s a guy that as I have stated he will represent Longwood baseball for a long time. I’ll talk to him, I’d love to have him back in some way or another on the staff next year. I think he’d be a heck of a coach and continue to push this thing forward”

Longwood finishes its season at 20-33 overall, their first time surpassing 20 wins since 2016, when they had 32. In conference play they went 10-14 or a winning percentage of.416 which is also their best since 2016 when they had a .583 conference winning percentage.

