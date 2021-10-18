Local COVID numbers showing improvement after recent surge

The local COVID-19 situation in Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro is continuing to stabilize after a scary few weeks of the Delta variant running roughshod.

The seven-day average of new COVID cases per 100,000 population in the region is 39.0, according to our analysis of numbers from the Virginia Department of Health.

This is down substantially from the recent high back on Sept. 12, when the seven-day average in the region was at 103.1 new daily cases per 100K.

We’re down 62.1 percent from that high five weeks ago.

But still above the state average of 23.9 new cases per 100,000 population.

The state number is also well off the recent high dating back to Sept. 14 of 43.3 new cases per 100K.

The state number is down 44.8 percent from its high mark five weeks back.

So, progress.

Not out of the woods yet, but, progress.

Story by Chris Graham