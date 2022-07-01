License extensions for military and foreign services members, those facing hardship doubled with new law

Crystal Graham
dmv virginiaCertain license holders are now able to apply with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles for driver’s license extensions of up to six years.

Military and foreign service members serving outside of Virginia and government contractors working outside the United States may apply for up to six years. Others with good cause or hardship may apply for up to two years.

Prior to July 1, those extensions were valid for up to three years and one year, respectively.

“We understand the challenges faced by our military, foreign service, and government contractor customers with deployments and assignments keeping them on the move,” said acting DMV commissioner Linda Ford. “Similarly, we know that things like long-term medical treatment or caring for a loved one in another state can create hardships for any of us. We’re pleased to be able to work with customers in these situations to further extend driver’s licenses, giving them one less thing to worry about.”

The change stems from HB 540, introduced by Delegate Danica Roem (D–Prince William), passed by the General Assembly during the 2022 session. It was signed into law by Governor Glenn Youngkin.

In all cases, customers need to complete an application process and provide supporting documentation in order to qualify for a driver’s license extension.

Currently extended customers can apply for the newly enacted extensions, up to the six and two year limits, via the same application process they originally followed.

Customers who need information on hardship extensions may visit www.dmvNOW.com.


