Liberty’s Stephen Calvert named to Johnny Unitas Watch List

Stephen Calvert, Liberty’s all-time career passing touchdowns leader, is one of 49 FBS quarterbacks who have been named to the 2019 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award preseason watch list.

The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award ® is given annually to the top senior or fourth-year junior quarterback set to graduate with their class. The award is presented by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation.

Calvert finished his junior season with 65 career touchdown passes, becoming Liberty’s all-time career touchdown passing leader in just three seasons on Liberty Mountain.

The native of Plantation, Fla., enters his final year in a Flames’ uniform having thrown for 8,362 yards and needs 1,905 passing yards to become Liberty’s all-time career passing yards leader (Josh Woodrum – 2012-15 – 10,266 yards).

Last season, Calvert completed 240-of-438 passing attempts and threw for 3,068 yards and 21 touchdowns. He was one of 34 FBS quarterbacks in the country to finish the season with 3,000 passing yards.

Calvert would have tied for 40th in the country in passing touchdowns if Liberty was eligible for the FBS national ranks (not eligible due to FBS transition process). He tallied five 300-yard passing games in 2018, including his third career 400-yard game.

Calvert and the Flames open the 2019 season on Aug. 31 when Liberty hosted No. 22 Syracuse at Williams Stadium, marking the first-ever Power 5 opponent to visit Lynchburg.

