Liberty’s Muamba reaches doubles semis at Granby Challenger

Published Monday, Jul. 29, 2019, 6:01 pm

LibertyLiberty men’s tennis rising junior Nicaise Muamba reached the doubles semifinals at the ATP Tour’s Granby Challenger, a tournament which wrapped up on Sunday at Club de Tennis des Loisirs de Granby.

Muamba and his doubles partner, Liam Draxl, posted a 2-1 mark in the event. The duo opened with a straight-sets (6-3, 6-2) round of 16 win against Taha Baadi and Justin Boulais. In the quarterfinals, Muamba and Draxl knocked off the No. 2 seed, Hunter Reese and Adil Shamasdin, in three sets (6-2, 5-7, 1-0 (10-7)) to qualify for the semifinal round.

Muamba and Draxl fell to the eventual champions, No. 3 seed Andre Goransson and Sam Verbeek, in two sets (6-4, 6-3) in the semifinals. Muamba was playing in his home province of Quebec during the tournament and hails from Laval.

Muamba was the 2019 ASUN Men’s Tennis Player of the Year, a NCAA Singles Championship participant, ASUN All-Conference first team honoree, Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) All-State singles first team selection and VaSID All-State doubles second team honoree in his first year with the Flames.



