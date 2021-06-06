Law Enforcement Torch Run raises money for Virginia Special Olympics
The Harrisonburg Police Department is celebrating Virginia Special Olympics the week of June 7-12 with the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run.
This year’s run and bike ride will be very similar to last year’s efforts, to include a 21-mile run around the City of Harrisonburg and a 100-mile bike ride around Rockingham County.
Virginia Special Olympics organizers have increased their goal this year to 22,000 miles tracked across Virginia by participating agencies.
HPD officers, detectives and supporters are doing their part. How can you help? Fundraising is an important part of Special Olympics in Virginia and giving athletes every opportunity to succeed. Support the HPD Team and donate to provide motivation in the heat of summer and reach the statewide goal of $125,000.
“Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt”! is the motto for dedicated athletes, and HPD is excited to have them participate at the kick-off events, water stops and even running which is the true inspiration.
Kick-off ceremonies
- Law Enforcement Torch Run
Tuesday, 7 a.m., Public Safety Building Front Courtyard, 101 N. Main St.
- Law Enforcement Torch Bike Ride
Friday, 6:30 a.m., Public Safety Building Front Courtyard, 101 N. Main St.
More information
- Virginia Special Olympics: www.specialolympicsva.org
- Support the HPD Team: impact.specialolympicsva.org/team/353163