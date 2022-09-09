Menu
lamar jackson baltimore ravens fail to come to terms on contract extension
NFL

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens fail to come to terms on contract extension

Chris Graham
Last updated:
lamar jackson
(© LifetimeStock – Steve Jacobson)

2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson will play the 2022 season on the final year of his rookie deal, after turning down the final offer for an extension from the Baltimore Ravens.

“Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. “We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign.”

Jackson has a 37-12 record as the Ravens starter since being taken with the final pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, but he missed the final four games last season, all Baltimore losses, as the team went from 8-3 to out of the playoffs.

“Lamar is going to be playing quarterback here for a long time,” coach John Harbaugh said after practice on Friday. “He and I talked about it yesterday. like, ‘Hey man, let’s go be our best and go focus on football.’ And that’s what he’s been doing all along. So, I know nothing will change with that, and we’re just focused on Sunday.”

The Ravens open the 2022 regular season on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at the New York Jets.

Jackson will be paid $23.016 million this season on the final year of his rookie deal.

He was asked this week about the risk of playing with no guaranteed money beyond this season.

“It was a pretty big risk last season. The year before,” Jackson said Wednesday. “I’m just playing football. Anything can happen. God forbid the wrong thing happens.”

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

