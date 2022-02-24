Labor union activists hosting rally in Roanoke to support Starbucks workers

Labor union members and activists will stage a rally to support Starbucks workers and their recent efforts to unionize on Saturday in Roanoke.

Starbucks has seen a 19 percent jump in revenue in 2021 compared to the previous year as the revenue totaled to a piping hot $8.1 billion for the year. Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson’s own compensation soared by 39 percent to $20.4 million in 2021.

“The company reaps in record-breaking, behemoth profits year after year, yet fails to provide a happy living wage for its hardest workers who serve coffee around the world under the siren every day,” the Starbucks Workers United Organizing Committee of Farmville wrote in a letter written to Johnson.

“We baristas are the face of the company, we are the ones making the drinks and having the conversations and connections with our customers, yet we are not given the decency of safety or livable wages for the effort. Working under Starbucks, we are considered ‘partners’ yet, when it comes down to treating us as partners we are rather treated as disposable cogs in a well-oiled machine. That machine has been losing its luster as us partners are fatigues and undervalued,” said Starbucks Workers United Committee of Midlothian and Carmia Way in North Chesterfield.

Virginia’s Starbucks workers have joined 24 other states in the national organizing efforts. As the union movement grows, Starbucks workers are facing intense anti-union pressure via captive audience meetings and one-on-ones from the company, including threats to take away their benefits if they vote to unionize. Workers in Virginia, in addition to the other states are standing up to the attempted intimidation from the company and believe in their right to have a voice on the job and a seat at the table.

In Virginia, there are, to date, 10 stores unionizing.

Central Virginia

Carytown: 3555 W. Cary St., Richmond

Huguenot Village: 2059 Huguenot Road, North Chesterfield

Westchester Commons: 15605 WC Commons Way, Midlothian

North Arthur Ashe Boulevard & Myers: 1017 N. Boulevard, Richmond

Forest Hill & Cherokee: 6980 Forest Hill Ave., Richmond

Midlothian & Carmia Way: 11136 Midlothian Turnpike, North Chesterfield

Willow Lawn: 1601 Willow Lawn Drive, Richmond

South/Southwest Virginia

Roanoke: 8 Old Whitmore Ave, Roanoke (Bridges)

Farmville: 2003 South Main Street, Farmville

Northern Virginia

Springfield at Huntsman Square: 7475 Huntsman Blvd, Springfield

Just this week, the NLRB heard petitions from workers at two Richmond area stores that filed documents last month (11136 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield and at 6980 Forest Hill Ave.) and following the hearing, the next step in the process will be secret ballot elections at these two stores in March.

The rally will be held on Saturday at the Roanoke Starbucks located at 8 Old Whitmore Ave, Roanoke (Bridges) with several guest speakers and Starbucks workers.