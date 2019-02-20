Jacob’s Law passes General Assembly, heads to governor’s desk

Del. Rip Sullivan Jr.’s HB1979, also known as Jacob’s Law, has successfully passed both the Virginia House of Delegates and the Senate.

Jacob’s Law updates Virginia’s surrogacy laws – which are over a generation old – to, among other things, reflect changes that the General Assembly has already made to Virginia’s adoption laws. Both heterosexual and same-sex couples will benefit from the bill, which clarifies and streamlines the surrogacy process. The bill now heads to the Governor’s desk for signature.

“This is a great day for all Virginia families,” said Delegate Sullivan. “I am glad that both chambers of the General Assembly passed this important bill on a bipartisan basis, affording same-sex couples and intended single parents the same rights as heterosexual couples wishing to start or grow their family through surrogacy.”

“Jacob’s Law is named for a young boy whose parents Jay and Rick, who are constituents of mine in the 48th District, had to endure a lengthy legal battle to obtain parental rights of their son, who was born using surrogacy. Passage of HB1979 ensures that same-sex couples like Jacob’s parents will not have to go through such an excruciating process to begin or expand their families.”

“Family equality is at the heart of this bill, and I look forward to the governor signing it into law.”

