Jacksonville takes back-and-forth contest from Liberty, 11-7

Published Sunday, Apr. 3, 2022, 7:51 pm

After Liberty tied rallied to tie the contest in the seventh inning, the Jacksonville Dolphins scored four in the eighth for an 11-7 victory over the Flames Sunday at John Sessions Stadium.

With the win, the Dolphins take the ASUN series, two games to one.

The two teams traded the lead throughout the game. The Flames jumped out to a 4-1 lead through four innings, only to see the Dolphins plate six runs in the fifth to go in front 7-4. Liberty whittled away at their hosts’ lead and tied the contest at 7-7 in the seventh. However, Jacksonville plated four in the eighth for the win.

Liberty right fielder Aaron Anderson had two hits and two RBI in the contest. Flames second baseman Cameron Foster and first baseman Logan Mathieu each added two hits apiece.

The Flames fall to 17-9 overall and 4-5 in ASUN play. Jacksonville improves to 15-11 and 3-6 in the ASUN.

