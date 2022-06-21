It’s June, and we finally have a signed state budget for 2022-2024

Gov. Glenn Youngkin ceremonially signed the Virginia state budget on Tuesday, with provisions giving pay raises to teachers and law enforcement officers, and eliminating the 1.5 percent state grocery tax.

Among the highlights:

Nearly doubles the standard deduction to $8,000 for single filers and $16,000 for joint

Gives every Virginia taxpayer a tax rebate of $250 for single filers and $500 for joint

Exempts $40,000 of veteran retirement income tax for veterans over 55

Raises teacher pay by 10 percent

Provides $100 million to launch lab schools with colleges, including community colleges and HBCUs

Provides almost $900 million in funding to Virginia’s HBCUs

Funds the Virginia Literacy Act with nearly $10 million

Puts $7 million towards reading specialists to coach our students who are furthest behind

Makes available $1.25 billion in grants and loans to support school construction

Provides $45 million to fund school resource officers

Establishes $13 million for violence prevention grants including Operation Ceasefire

Provides $400 million in compensation and additional support for law enforcement and public safety officers

Invests $150 million in site development to attract job creators

$10 million to support transformation initiatives at the DMV, the Virginia Employment Commission, and other state agencies

Among the lowlights:

Requires each public college to adopt an official policy on academic freedom and begin reporting on the state of free expression and diversity of thought on their campus

Patting themselves on the back

“Every day we have worked hard to build a more prosperous Virginia, with greater opportunity for future generations,” Youngkin said. “Together, we enacted historic tax cuts and made record investments in education and public safety. Together, we stood for greater accountability and transparency in government. And together, we are building an opportunity society, where Virginians can find the jobs they are looking for right here in the Commonwealth. This has always been about the movement we created together. It’s the people who sent us all to Richmond who make this Virginia we love so great.”

“I’m very proud of the budget that we have put forward. The end result is not only a structurally-balanced budget that protects our AAA bond rating, but a budget that funds our priorities while simultaneously providing tax relief,” said Del. Barry Knight, the House Appropriations Committee chair. “No new general fund debt, no tax hikes, no higher fees. It’s a budget we can all be proud of.”

“After months of effort we have successfully completed the state budget process. Working together across party lines, we have made historic investments in our educational system from preschool through grad school, mental health services, economic development programs, and our park systems,” said State Sen. Janet Howell, Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee chair.” We have also made unprecedented additions to our reserves, thus protecting our AAAaaa bond rating.”