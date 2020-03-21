Interstate 64 ramp closures in Covington begin this weekend
A series of interchange ramp closures are scheduled for eastbound Interstate 64 exit 14 in the city of Covington beginning this weekend.
Brief road closures are also scheduled for South Durant Road in the area of the I-64 interchange. These closures are on Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., March 21 to April 5, 2020. They allow crews to pull power lines over the affected roadways.
During those times, the eastbound I-64 on- and off-ramps at exit 14 will be closed. Detour routes will assist motorists who need to get to or from eastbound I-64. Closures on South Durant Road will be intermittent and are expected to last for up to 10 minutes at a time.
The utility work is weather dependent and the closure schedule is subject to change.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at 511Virginia.org. For other assistance call the VDOT Customer Service Center, available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week. Citizens can dial 1-800-FOR- ROAD (1-800-367-7623) from anywhere in the state to report road hazards, ask transportation questions, or get information related to Virginia’s roads.
The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.
The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.
