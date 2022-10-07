intermittent closures begin this month for logging at whitney state forest

Beginning this month, the Virginia Department of Forestry will conduct intermittent closures of the Whitney State Forest in Fauquier County for ongoing logging operations.

Timber harvest activities of mature loblolly pine, yellow-poplar and black walnut will be occurring across an 18-acre area of the forest over the next several months.

The Fauquier County Board of Supervisors recently passed a resolution to donate $7,500, the proceeds of this timber sale, to VDOF for ongoing management and improvements to the Whitney State Forest, according to a news release from the VDOF.

“To further support the Virginia Department of Forestry’s maintenance and management of the Whitney State Forest, Fauquier County is donating the proceeds from the timber harvest back to the agency,” said Fauquier County administrator Paul S. McCulla. “These funds will be put to effective use to improve and protect the Whitney State Forest for all residents and visitors.”

Carefully planned and professionally managed harvests promote healthy, sustainable forests, while timber sales provide vital funding to support Virginia’s state forest resources. State forests are self-supporting, working forests (no taxpayer funds are spent for maintenance activities).

Encompassing 26 forests totaling 74,286 acres, Virginia’s state forest system was created as a way for the Commonwealth to manage working forestland in order to provide a consistent supply of timber.

“We appreciate Fauquier County’s support and investment in keeping our forests strong,” said local state forest manager Jack Kauffman. “VDOF staff will use this rare window of opportunity after harvest to treat invasive species such as wisteria, multiflora rose, wineberry, Japanese stilt grass and kudzu. Also, to aid in the restoration of the species, we will replant the area with native shortleaf pine seedlings, which once covered vast areas along the East Coast.”

VDOF encourages visitors to check the agency’s website for potential closures before planning a visit to the state forest.

For more information about Whitney State Forest, contact Jack Kauffman (540) 395-1226.