How to rank your eCommerce store on top of search engines?

Published Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, 10:11 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Ranking your shop on top of search engines is an essential part of online marketing. The higher you rank, the more people will be able to find you when they are searching for products that you sell.

This blog post will cover some ways that you can improve your ranking on Google’s search engine results page (abbreviated SERP).

There are a few things that you can do to improve your ranking and visibility on Google:

Correct on-page and off-page SEO Content marketing Other helpful tactics

On-page SEO

Search Engine Optimization has two main aspects – on-page SEO and off-page SEO. You need to make the best use of both on-page SEO and off-page SEO tactics. Below we will describe what are they and how to do it in a proper way.

On-page SEO refers to the inbound links and on-page optimization that you use when creating a blog post or product description. When you optimize your website for search engines, it means that you are making sure that they can correctly categorize and index your content so people can find it when searching with keywords related to what is being sold, or a solution that is provided by your shop.

Keyword research

Finding the right keywords to target is essential for effective SEO. You can use a tool like Google Ads Keyword Planner or Ahrefs to find keywords that have a high search volume and low competition. Once you have targeted a few good keywords, make sure to use them throughout your content. You can use SurferSEO to help you find the right density of all keywords.

Schema markup

Schema.org is a structured data vocabulary that helps search engines better understand the information on your website, and rank it higher in the search results. Adding schema markup to your product descriptions and blog posts is an easy way to improve your ranking.

Title tags and meta descriptions

Both of these are important elements that must be optimized for better SEO. The title tag is the text that appears at the top of your browser, and the meta description is the text that appears under the link in the search results. Make sure to include your target keywords in both of these, and keep them under 55 and 155 characters respectively for the best results.

Off-page SEO

On the other hand, off-page SEO is the process of optimizing your content to appeal to search engines and make it rank higher in their results. There are a few tactics that you can use for this.

Backlinks

Search engines like Google don’t just look at what’s on your website, but also how many other websites link to you. A backlink is a link that leads from another site to the one that you own. If lots of good quality sites are linking to yours, it will improve your rank and make search engines see your store as an authority in your industry.

There are a few things you can do to get more backlinks:

Submit your store to relevant directories (e.g. Google My Business, Yelp)

Write guest blog posts for other websites in your industry

Participate in online forums and discussions related to your products or niche

Advanced: build a private blog network on PBN hosting to help you rank for highly competitive keywords

Social media

Having a strong presence on social media is key for most small businesses because people are becoming increasingly likely to discover new products and brands through social media. Make sure to create a Facebook page for your business, monitor it regularly with a tool like Hootsuite, and post regularly. Twitter is also a great way to engage with your customers, so make sure you have an updated profile there as well.

Content Marketing

Content marketing is one of the best ways to rank your shop on top of search engines. It’s free, and it gets you authority online. When you create high-quality content that other websites want to link back to, then search engines like Google will see this as a positive signal for your store.

Writing good content isn’t just about writing articles on your own blog, but also sharing good content from other people.

Publishing good content about the products you sell in your shop will help you to rank better on the search engines.

Other helpful tactics

Other helpful tactics to rank your shop on top of search engines includes UX/UI improvements, page speed, making use of Google Webmaster Tools and taking action according to the data and insights that you receive.

Below we will discuss a few of these tactics in detail so that you can learn more about how to rank your shop on top of search engines.

UX/UI improvements

User experience (UX) and user interface (UI) are two important factors that influence how people interact with your website. If you want to improve your rankings in search engines, then you also need to optimize these two factors.

Your store should be easy for people to navigate. A good way to do this is having clear navigation, simple design and making sure that all your links are working properly.

Page speed

Page speed is another important factor that affects your website’s ranking in search engines. If your pages don’t load quickly, then you won’t get many visitors and it will affect your ranking.

If you’re using WordPress with WooCommerce (and you should), look into WooCart, the fastest WooCommerce hosting for small businesses.

Use tools like Google’s Page Speed Insights to see how fast your pages are loading and make the necessary changes to improve their speed.

Google Webmaster Tools

The main Google Webmaster Tools are Google Search Console and Google Analytics.

Google Search Console tells you how many pages Google has indexed, how often your site appears in search results, and more.

Google Analytics gives you access to lots of data about your visitors, which can help you improve the customer experience on your site.

One of the best things about using Google Webmaster Tools is that you can take action based on the data and insights that you receive. For example, if you discover that Google is crawling a lot of broken links on your website, then you can fix them and see an improvement in your ranking.

Final Words

We hope that reading this post helps you rank your shop on top of search engines.

There are a number of other helpful tactics that you can use to improve your website’s ranking in search engines, and the ones listed above are just a few of them.

Related



