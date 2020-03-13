How to pick a winning slot machine and win every time

If you’ve ever played slots before – whether for fun or to make money – you’d agree that the game is arguably the simplest gambling option out there. And it is upon this ground that many of the players who visit popular betting sites like Spbobet.com prefer it to the Judi bola spbo wrap.

With slots, players are not required to master any strategy, develop any new skill, or spend time practicing. Once you find a slot machine whose graphics best appeal to you, all you have to do is stake your money and follow the gaming instruction and bang, you have your earnings.

Sounds quite appealing, right? Well, it doesn’t get harder than that with slots.

However, it is important to know that there are different slot machine games out there. As a result, some are easier to play and win than others.

So how then can one identify and pick a winning slot machine? Find out from the simple tips below.

Always choose slot machines with the highest payouts

One of the biggest mistakes many newbie slot players tend to make is wrongly assuming that all slot games are one and the same, with graphics their only distinction. This is absolutely wrong. In fact, no two slot machine games, irrespective of how closely related they are, offer the same chance of winning.

If your goal is to earn money from slots and not just to feel the excitements that come with it, then you should always seek out those machines that pay out the most.

By now, you’re probably wondering how you can identify such machines. Well, identifying them is no big deal, you only have to check out the Return to Player (RTP) percentage on each machine to know all about their payout potentials.

The RTP is a percentage of all the wagered money that a slot pays back to its players. The RTP of any slot game is always calculated on a scale of 0-100, with most games typically boasting an RTP between 92-97 percent. However, it is important to know that this is not an indication of whether or not you’ll always win on the machine. But it does give you an inkling as to how well the machine pays its players.

Here is how you can find the RTP of a slot machine

Search Online: For starters, you can find out about the RTP of any slot game by simply performing a quick search of the game on Google, Yahoo, Bing, or any other reputable search engine.

For starters, you can find out about the RTP of any slot game by simply performing a quick search of the game on Google, Yahoo, Bing, or any other reputable search engine. Check Casino news website: You can also find this info on many casino news websites, that is, websites that post news, updates, and threads about casino games. In fact, many of these websites often dedicate an entire section to the RTP percentage of the casino slot games they review.

You can also find this info on many casino news websites, that is, websites that post news, updates, and threads about casino games. In fact, many of these websites often dedicate an entire section to the RTP percentage of the casino slot games they review. Poker sites: Alternatively, you can check any poker news outlet for this info too. Many of them publish content relating to RTP.

By and large, by choosing a slot machine game with a high RTP, you’ll improve your chances of winning instantly.

Determine the volatility of the slot game

Before you go ahead to wager your money on any slot game, first ask yourself: how volatile is this game? If you cannot provide an answer to this question, ask around or check online. Although some sites or news outlets also refer to volatility as “variance,” it is a measure of the risks involved in playing a particular slot game.

Types of slots based on volatility:

Low Volatility Slots: these types of slots carry a huge probability of winning. It is regarded as low volatility slots because the risks involved are low. On the downside, low volatility spins often offer smaller winnings, meaning that even if you play for the whole day, your total winnings might not be as high as you’d want them.

High volatility slots: The risks involved with these ones are high, but the payout is worth the risks. If you’re fishing for heavy winnings in your online slot game, this should be your go-to slot game. However, you may need to do more extensive slot practicing, learn a few tips and strategies, and be ready to put your bankroll on the line.

Check the licensing

Picking a winning slot machine is not all about the enticing bonus offers and the insane fixed maximum amount of free spins you get from a casino, but rather the authenticity of the platform. While picking your machine, always ensure to check out the licensing credibility of the site. Their licensing systems are your best allies to be sure to play slot machine game son legitimate sites.

What are people saying?

Go out there and find out what people are saying about a slot machine game before you decide to play on it or not. Although the act of trusting people’s opinions might fail for other casino games, it is really dependable in the slot world. When it comes to picking a winning slot machine, you can trust the comments, reviews, and remarks of your fellow slot players. Because, if a slot machine doesn’t pay or doesn’t give players a fair amount of winning chances, the other players will call it out. ASAP!

Avoid branded slots

Yes, branded slot games are exciting to play, we know that. In fact, most of them boast the best graphics and game development features. But guess what? They are the ones you don’t want to pick or play. Why is that so? Some may quip.

Well, for starters, branded slots are those slot games that feature characters or events from our favorite shows or movies, labels of popular brands, identities of historical legends, and lots more.

The reason why these slots games are bad for you is that developers with slots that feature popular brands paid through their noses to use the name. So in an attempt to realize their money and not run their machine at a loss, they won’t let you go low with the bets. And those games will not be the easiest to beat either. Since they’ve invested a huge amount of money in securing the right to use those names or labels, it is left to you, the players, to pay back every penny spent.

