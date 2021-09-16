How to get free cryptocurrency

If you want to expand your crypto portfolio, learning how to earn money from cryptocurrency is an opportunity you should take up. After all, most people can’t resist freebies knowing that crypto has the potential to grow at any time.

Signing up for crypto freebies is a smart idea for those who are looking for a low-cost entry method to explore the market. While numerous crypto earning opportunities are available online today, it takes some effort to find realistic offers.

How to earn free cryptocurrency

1. YouHodler

YouHodler has a crypto-earning feature that allows users to deposit funds into their accounts and earn a good amount of interest. Get paid interest on your Bitcoins, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, and Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies. It’s possible to convert between coins and fiat currency on YouHodler. Earn interest up to 12.3% on USD, EUR, and GBP.

Here is how to make free cryptocurrency money on YouHodler:

As soon as you deposit funds into your account, you can enjoy weekly payouts and earn more crypto for free. Keep track of crypto interest earnings daily by checking the “Earned” counter. The interest you accrue at the end of the week is paid into your account.

2. Coinbase earn

Coinbase is a popular crypto exchange that supports trading, but you could also earn free crypto on the exchange up to $30. With the Coinbase Earn feature, the exchange gives away crypto to those who are ready to learn more about cryptocurrencies. For example, you can learn about cryptocurrencies such as BAT, ZRX, and EOS.

Answer quizzes and watch videos to earn free crypto on Coinbase. The exchange will credit your account with free tokens just for learning about digital currencies. This program is a great way to multiply your assets at no cost.

3. Voyager exchange

Alternatively, you could use the Voyager exchange to purchase leading cryptos like BTC and ETH. Deposit funds into your account and you can earn up to 10% interest on your holdings. When you deposit $100+ on Voyager, you stand to gain $25 in BTC as a bonus. Not a bad deal, right?

4. Shopping rewards

Consider installing the Lolli browser extension which works with Chrome and Mozilla Firefox and shop with selected retail partners. This allows you to earn shopping rewards in the form of free crypto. The Lolli browser extension works like Rakuten as it offers discounts and cashback to those who use the portal to shop for products online. Get rewards by spending your money as you would in everyday life.

Popular retailers on Lolli include Nike and Sephora — rewards can range from 1% to 30% depending on the retailer and the product you are shopping for. The rewards are paid into your Lolli account, from which you can withdraw them to your crypto wallet.

5. Airdrops

Are you still eager to learn how to earn cryptocurrency online for free? Perhaps, you will thank your stars if you come across a good Airdrop project. Crypto developers use airdrops as a marketing strategy to advertise new crypto projects. That’s, they give free coins to try and gain grounds.

To get started, you could search for ongoing crypto projects and join the promo to earn crypto tokens into your wallet. You may want to watch out for fake ICOs and unrealistic projects though.

Story by Bernard Colton