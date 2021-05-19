How sports affect academic performance

Published Wednesday, May. 19, 2021, 10:12 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Many students tend to combine their studies with sports activities. However, how good is sport for students’ academic performance? Does it deter students’ attention from studying, or on the opposite help them aim higher and achieve more in school?

Sport teaches students many lessons. Most of those lessons they carry on with them not just in the gym but also in life. School is definitely one of those places where students can apply their skills and experiences learned in sports. Let’s see the ways students use those lessons in the world of academia. This is how sports affect academic performance.

Goal setting

Students who do sport professionally know what hard work looks like. They also know perfectly well that you can’t achieve much in your pursuit without you trying and failing. It’s not in their style to start looking for a cheap coursework writing service after the first fail. Sports teach athletes to never give up and keep on standing as long as they can. This same attitude most students carry on to their school lives. Believing in yourself and doing everything possible to achieve personal goals is what sport is all about. Most students actually learn how to build their self-confidence on the field or in the gym.

Once they know that they can achieve what they want with patience and work, they grow more confident. This achieved confidence helps them to go through school as well. So many students show poor performance in schools, all due to the disbelief in their own powers. However, once a person starts showing some positive results in one field, they grow more confident and start to project in other fields, like academia as well.

Mental and physical health

It comes with no surprise that sports are crucial for maintaining good physical health. However, it has also been proven again and again that sports have a positive effect on one’s mental health too. Students are the one social group that is most prone to mental health issues. Having a tool that helps them overcome their struggles with mental issues can be life-saving.

What’s more, sports charge us with endorphins which are basically the hormones of happiness. These are extremely desirable helpers for students, especially for teens, as they are going through a hormonal storm at that age. Sports also energize us. It may seem like sports can drain our energy. Though, a little exercising a day can, on the contrary, give us a boost of energy.

Also, sports activate brain areas that are responsible for memory, learning, and thinking. Thus, by doing sports, a person is also doing exercises for their brain as well. Hence, those positive emotions and energy we receive due to sports can help students to study harder, have more strength and focus. Ultimately, it can lead to improving students’ academic performance.

Not to mention that people who are regularly exercising are investing in their wellbeing and health. It means that they learn how to take care of themselves, prioritize their wellbeing, and think of their future. Those lessons are absolutely crucial for those who are going to school and working on their performance.

Competitiveness

Sport teaches us all about competitiveness. Young people learn that if they work hard and keep on trying, they can get better than others in what they are doing. Moreover, they can even receive awards and praise for succeeding in a competition. They learn that competitiveness can be a great motivation for their future successes. This is not the lesson that they can simply forget when they come to school.

On the opposite, competitiveness in sports drives them to outperform other students in classes as well. Being on top in some areas of life feels too good not to achieve success in other areas. Of course, young athletes’ competitive spirit can only mean that they will rather go to a PROESSAYS.NET than let others receive higher grades than them. Then again, most student-athletes know about the importance of fair competition and respect the common rules.

Time

Of course, doing professional sport in school can take a lot of time from those students. Most sports are very demanding. Athletes who want to do sports professionally need to train every day for many hours. Hence, such a busy schedule may leave too little time for them to study and do well at school.

Of course, at any time they are not able to study, they can search for academic help online. They can simply go now and open up the top best writing services that can give them a hand in any type of work they require. However, good organizational and time management skills can help students combine their sports with studying without undermining their change in any of these areas.

Story by Tiffany Miles

Related

Comments