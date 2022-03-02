House Republicans vote down three campaign finance bills

Republican members of the House of Delegates voted down three campaign finance bills that had earlier cleared the State Senate.

Two of these bills (SB 222 and SB318) would strengthen Virginia’s campaign finance disclosure laws, protecting legislators from obscure attack ads and allowing voters to know who is funding candidates.

A bill (SB 463) restricting personal use of campaign funds by candidates running for office, introduced by Sen. John Bell, died in committee along party lines, 5-3.

Heidi Drauschak, executive director of VAOurWay, notes that Virginia is one of only a few states which has no limits on the personal use of campaign contributions, adding that this is the sixth year that this bill has been introduced.

A nearly identical bill passed the House last year by a 100-0 vote.