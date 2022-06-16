Home runs by Bannon, Westburg boost Norfolk Tides over Syracuse Mets

The Norfolk Tides (31-32) defeated the Syracuse Mets (23-39), 6-2, on Thursday at Harbor Park. The Tides snapped their two-game losing streak, marking the first win of the series.

Syracuse scored first for a third consecutive night. In the top of the third inning, Mark Vientos hit an RBI single to center field that scored Cody Bohanek.

That would be the only run Tides starter DL Hall allowed in the game. He lasted 4.1 innings, allowing the one run on four hits and two walks while striking out 11 batters. He tossed a season-high 89 pitches.

But the Tides immediately took the lead in the bottom of the third. Jacob Nottingham tied the game on an RBI double that scored Terrin Vavra. Later in the inning, Rylan Bannon blasted a three-run shot to give the Tides the, 4-1, lead.

Norfolk added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth. Vavra singled and scored again when Jordan Westbug hit his third home run of the season, and his first at Harbor Park.

One run would score for the Mets in the ninth, but that would be it as the Tides won, 6-2. Tomorrow, game four of the series will feature RHP Spenser Watkins (0-0, 0.00) starting for the Tides, while RHP Connor Grey (3-2, 4.62) will make the start for Syracuse. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

