History Explorers Summer Camp returns to Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library

Register your campers for a week-long passport to adventure with the History Explorers Summer Camp at the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library.

This summer camp for ages 7-11 runs five days from June 27-July 1, 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. Campers will receive a “passport to history” while learning about the different people, countries, and historical events from 1856 to 1924.

Campers will learn while engaging in technology, art, science, and more.

“The History Explorers Summer Camp is designed to instill children with knowledge and appreciation for history through various fun and educational experiences,” said Emily Kilgore, director of education and engagement at the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library. “The camp opens a window into a different facet of life in President Wilson’s era (1856-1924) and provides a rich historical experience for young campers.”

Registration is $175 for non-members and $160 for members and includes a full week of activities.

Registration can be found at www.woodrowwilson.org/up-coming-events and closes on Thursday, June 23.

