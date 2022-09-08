Hispanic Heritage Month is September 15 to October 15 in Virginia

The Commonwealth of Virginia begins a celebration of Hispanic history and culture on September 15.

Hispanic Heritage Month runs through October 15, and celebrates the history and contributions of individuals from Spain, Mexio, Central America, South America and the Spanish-speaking nations of the Caribbean. The month also celebrates the declarations of independence in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Chile and Mexico.

“We are very pleased to welcome Virginians and visitors alike as we celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month,” Virginia Tourism Corporation President and CEO Rita McClenny said in a press release. “Virginia has a rich, dynamic Spanish-speaking culture that is infused across the Commonwealth, from the extraordinary murals in Virginia Beach’s ViBe Creative District to authentic Mexican cuisine in the mountain towns of Southwest Virginia.”

The month is an opportunity “to support these businesses and artists, and we are proud to join in celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with events and celebrations across the state,” McClenny said.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond will host “Celebrate the Art of Latin America: El Salvador Family Day Event.” Families are invited to participate in artistic traditions of Latin America through art activities, workshops, collaborative projects and performance.

Paradise Creek in Portsmouth is the site for Hispanic Heritage Month Nature Walks – Presented in Spanish on Sept. 10 and 17, from 9 to 10 a.m. Wear comfortable shoes and dress according to forecasted weather.

Hispanic Heritage Film Series will be held Sept. 16, 23, 30 and Oct. 7 at the Williamsburg Regional Library. Films will be shown in Spanish with English subtitles and also in English.

Lexington/Rockbridge County Latino Fest will be held Sept. 18, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a soccer tournament, kids games, Latin food, a beer garden and live music.

Manassas Latino Festival will be Sept. 24, from noon to 7 p.m. with live music, dance performances, food and fun activities for the entire family.

The 9th Annual Celebración of Winchester will be Sept. 24, from noon to 4 p.m. on the Loudoun Street Mall. Presented by the Winchester Main Street Foundation, the festival is a free outdoor festival of food, retail vendors, traditional dances, live music and impromptu Latin dancing lessons.

De Rican Fest will be Sept. 24, from 2 to 11 p.m. in Virginia Beach with two stages hosting live music, free salsa lessons and performances from dancers and a traditional Puerto Rican pig roast. Tickets are $20 cash per person at the door.

The Fredericksburg Area Museum will host Bomba in the Square on Sept. 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. in partnership with Semilla Cultural. The event is an introduction to traditional Afro-Puerto Rican dance and music style, bomba.

In the 14th match at home, the Richmond Kickers host the Central Valley Fuego FC on Hispanic Heritage Night, Sept. 24.

La Rumba Latinx Festival will be Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Fredericksburg and provide resources to the Latin American community. The day will include fun, music, kids’ activities, resources, health screenings and raffles.

Viva RVA! Hispanic Music Festival brings authentic Hispanic music, food, interactive stations, dance lessons, a drag show, children’s programming and exhibits on Oct. 1, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The event is free, but an Eventbrite ticket is required.

¡Virginia Fiesta! will be held Oct. 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with science and culture highlighting the contributions of the Hispanic community in Virginia. The day will include a community fair, workshops, food trucks, cultural performances, vendors and live demonstrations.

Virginia Hispanic Chamber – Restaurante Week will be Oct. 10-16 with a week-long celebration of Latin cuisine throughout Virginia. Restaurants participating include Manny’s Seafood, Soul & Mexican in Collinsville, Roanoke’s Cuban Island, La Tingeria in Falls Church, Guadalajara in Charlottesville and Rosa Colombian Bar and Grill in Newport News.