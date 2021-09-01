Harrisonburg conducting annual testing of sewer system

The Harrisonburg Public Utilities Department has begun its annual testing of the sanitary sewer system.

The effort involves release of a non-toxic and non-staining test smoke into area manholes, which will travel through the sanitary sewer system. The purpose of this testing is to detect any breaks or leaks in the City’s system and make appropriate repairs, if necessary.

Testing began Monday, and will run through November. During this time, residents may notice smoke rising from manhole covers, yards where systems run, or even from their bathtubs, toilets or sinks.

(Above) This graphic shows how the annual testing works, and where residents may notice some smoke. Testing began Monday, Aug. 30.

This year’s testing will take place in the following areas:

