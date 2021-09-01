Harrisonburg conducting annual testing of sewer system

Published Wednesday, Sep. 1, 2021, 4:40 pm

HarrisonburgThe Harrisonburg Public Utilities Department has begun its annual testing of the sanitary sewer system.

The effort involves release of a non-toxic and non-staining test smoke into area manholes, which will travel through the sanitary sewer system. The purpose of this testing is to detect any breaks or leaks in the City’s system and make appropriate repairs, if necessary.

Testing began Monday, and will run through November. During this time, residents may notice smoke rising from manhole covers, yards where systems run, or even from their bathtubs, toilets or sinks.

(Above) This graphic shows how the annual testing works, and where residents may notice some smoke. Testing began Monday, Aug. 30.

This year’s testing will take place in the following areas:

Acorn Drive Hillcrest Drive Red Oak Street
Alpine Drive Holly Hill Drive Roberts Court
Ashby Avenue Ivy Lane Royal Court
Birch Drive Jefferson Street Shank Drive
Blakely Court Lake Terrace Drive Sharon Lane
N Burkwood Court N Liberty Street Spruce Court
S Burkwood Court Lincolnshire Drive Suter Street
Buttonwood Court Madison Street Technology Drive
CF Pours Drive N Main Street Ty-Way Crossing
Charles Street CharlesStreet Monroe Street Upland Drive
Clinton Street Moore Street Victorian Village Drive
College Avenue Mount Clinton Pike Villa Drive
W Dogwood Drive Old Richmond Circle Vine Street
Drake Lane Old Windmill Circle Virginia Avenue
Emerson Lane Park Road Waterman Drive
Frost Place Parkway Drive Wilson Avenue

 


