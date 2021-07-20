Harrisonburg Citizen Academy returns this fall

The Harrisonburg Citizen Academy, which introduces community members to city government and the services provided by city departments, is now accepting applications for the 2021 season.

The Harrisonburg Citizen Academy is a 13-week program comprised of one two-hour session each Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. Participants will hear from different departments on their daily operations in a hands-on learning environment and get to meet with staff members who specialize in the different technologies and expertise needed to provide essential services in The Friendly City.

The first class is expected to be held Thursday, Aug. 26, with the Academy concluding with a graduation ceremony in front of Harrisonburg City Council on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

“Citizen Academy is an excellent opportunity for anyone who is interested in learning more about how our city functions, especially if that individual is looking to take a greater role in community or civil service in the future,” Harrisonburg Director of Communications Michael Parks, who facilitates the program, said. “Our team looks forward to this opportunity each year, and appreciates the chance to work with our community to highlight the many services we offer to make Harrisonburg a better place for all.”

Some light travel is required to participate in the Academy, as classes take place at individual department facilities located across Harrisonburg. Additionally, participants may be required to wear a face mask and follow other pandemic[1]related guidance if visiting a city facility where COVID-19 regulations are still in place.

Otherwise, participants are welcome to wear a mask if they wish at all facilities.

Applications are available at www.harrisonburgva.gov/citizen-academy and must be completed and returned by 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, to be considered. Class size is limited, and applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis with preference given to those who live in Harrisonburg first.

Anyone with questions may contact Michael Parks at michael.parks@harrisonburgva.gov or 540-432-7701.