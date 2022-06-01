Harrisonburg-based Arts Incarnate presents The Wildmans

The Wildmans from the hills of Floyd, Va.,, bring their full-band concert to Arts Incarnate in Harrisonburg on June 3 at 7 p.m.

The event is free to students and children and $10 at the door for others.

The Wildmans are best known for their Appalachian mountain music with award-winning players of the mandolin, fiddle, and banjo.

The art gallery, located at 75 N. Mason St., will also be open from 4-7 p.m.

For more information or tickets, visit Artsincarnate.com

Story by Crystal Abbe Graham

