Grandparents face murder charges in dog attack that killed 7-year-old

The grandparents of a 7-year-old attacked and killed by a Rottweiler have been charged with murder, and the girl’s parents face felony charges in connection with the Jan. 29 tragedy.

Stephen Christopher Kachmar, 60, and Penny Lee Bashlor, 64, of Waynesboro, and Brooks Anthony Floyd, 39, and Alicia Rene Floyd, 37, of Augusta County, were indicted by a special grand jury in the death of Olivia Grace Floyd, 7.

Kachmar, Bashlor and Brooks Floyd are being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

Alicia Floyd was released on a personal recognizance bond.

The dog attack and killing occurred at the residence of the grandparents, Kachmar and Bashlor, in the 200 block of Parker Heights Road in Waynesboro.

Kachmar and Bashlor face charges including non-capital murder, involuntary manslaughter, abuse of a child/serious injury, cruelty/injure child, and vicious dog-serious injury to a person.

The charges they face carry the potential for up to 70 years in prison.

The parents each face cruely/injure child felony charges that carry the potential for up to seven years in prison.

