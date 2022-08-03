Graduating class of Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management announced
Forty-four Virginia bankers graduated from the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management in Charlottesville on July 29. The three-year school is sponsored by the Virginia Bankers Association, or VBA.
“We are proud of the 44 bankers who graduated this year. These students have developed a range of skills that will enhance their current performance and qualify them as potential candidates for advancement within their institutions,” said Bruce Whitehurst, VBA President & CEO. “The connections they have made with other students – even after a fully virtual program in 2020 – will benefit them both personally and professionally for years to come.”
Class president Beth Shivak of Atlantic Union Bank stressed that each of the graduates must never stop learning.
“Through our experience at the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management, we also now understand that we can truly never stop learning; and one of the things that I have learned from this inspiring group of people is that challenges are simply opportunities for growth and for that I am forever grateful,” she said.
Graduates complete three one-week summer sessions, eight home-study problems and participate in a BankExec simulation, which allows them the opportunity to make decisions acting as senior officers of a bank. Graduates broaden their knowledge in all respects of banking, economics, and related subjects.
Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management 2022 graduates include:
- Cameron Agricola, Towne Bank
- Christina Alvino, Burke & Herbert Bank
- Betsy Bennett, Bank of Clarke County
- Travis Cockerham, Skyline National Bank
- Dan Convery, Jr., Burke & Herbert Bank
- Lynda Crossman, United Bank
- Erica Deluhery, F&M Bank
- Mark Dofflemyer, Pioneer Bank
- Charles Driest, F&M Bank
- A.J. Eschle, Clifton Larson Allen LLP
- Cody Florence, Virginia National Bank
- Loren Gaylor, Atlantic Union Bank
- Amie Harden, First Bank & Trust Company
- Melissa Hicks, Chesapeake Bank
- Shanton Kittler, MainStreet Bank
- Sarah Lambert, State Corporation Commission
- Azita Langroodi, United Bank
- Andrew Long, State Corporation Commission
- Bryan Patrick Lowry, Jr, C&F Bank
- Stephanie McCoy, Bank of Botetourt
- Kendall McGee, Village Bank
- Natasha Merz, Old Point National Bank
- Seth Moore, Atlantic Union Bank
- Christopher Newsome, First Bank & Trust Company
- Andrea Pender, TruPoint Bank
- Rasheeda Perry, Atlantic Union Bank
- Austin Phipps, First Bank & Trust Company
- Dustin Physioc, State Corporation Commission
- Kelly Poe, Skyline National Bank
- James William Benton Porter, Carter Bank & Trust
- Dennis Prescott, Sandy Spring Bank
- Dawn Provost, Towne Bank
- Liz Ray, Burke & Herbert Bank
- Kristin Routt, American National Bank & Trust Company
- Elizabeth Schaaf, Atlantic Union Bank
- Allen Scherer III, Village Bank
- Beth Lynn Shivak, Atlantic Union Bank
- Julie Stevens, Towne Bank
- Brandie Taylor, Carter Bank & Trust
- Ben Thompson, F&M Bank
- Jason Williams, Primis Bank
- Lindsay Wirth, Southern Bank and Trust Company
- Daniel Witcher, American National Bank & Trust Company
- David Younce, Chesapeake Bank