Governor donates salary to veterans services foundation
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that he will donate his second-quarter salary to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing supplemental funding for veteran programs and services throughout the Commonwealth.
“I pledged to serve our Commonwealth without accepting a salary because I want to continue giving back to the Commonwealth and helping Virginians in every way I can,” said Youngkin.
At the Jones and Cabacoy Veterans Care Center in Virginia Beach, Youngkin fulfilled his pledge to donate his gubernatorial salary back to organizations and the people of Virginia.
“I have chosen to donate my salary to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation because of their important mission to support Virginia’s veterans’ programs,” Youngkin said. “My administration goes to work every day to reimagine the way the Commonwealth provides veterans benefits, eliminate red tape that hinders our veterans, and has exempted the first 40,000 of veteran retirement pay from unnecessary taxes.
“Now, Suzanne and I would like to show our support and gratitude for those who have fought to keep our Commonwealth and nation safe.”
According to their website, the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation was established to support the interest of Virginia veterans and their families. The foundation provides supplemental funding for designated veteran programs and services when state and federal funds are not available.
For more information on VVSF, visit their website.